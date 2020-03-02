Iran Holds Meeting to Address Foreign Trade Woes Caused by COVID-19

Chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Gholam-Reza Ansari, an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters was held in Tehran on Monday to examine the problems in the trade exchanges with the neighboring countries.

In the meeting, attended by the representatives of the Iranian ministries and executive organizations as well as the private sector, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education received praise for its efforts and measures to fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Participants in the meeting also examined the latest activities for allaying the concerns of Iran’s foreign trade partners.

Moreover, a series of decisions were made in the meeting to facilitate the cross-border travels and the trade interaction with the neighboring countries.