Iran Hits Centre of US Terrorism in Region: Spokesman

Speaking after a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rabiei said the government appreciates the IRGC’s “accurate” attacks this morning which hit the US’ Ain al-Assad base in Iraq without being intercepted.

He said Iran is not after a war, and the attacks were in retaliation for the Friday assassination of General Soleimani and his comrades.

Rabiei also stressed that the country will give a harsher response to the United States in case they show any further reaction.