Efforts underway to resolve Hirmand water dispute with Afghanistan

“The issue of Hirmand water rights is a longstanding matter, and the government continues to pursue its resolution through diplomatic channels”, Mohajerani said.

“Fortunately, part of the water is currently being transferred, and negotiations for maintaining this flow are still underway.”

She also referred to the environmental impact of the issue, voicing hope that with continued cooperation and persistent follow-up, the related environmental concerns will be addressed as soon as possible.

Iran and Afghanistan signed a deal in the 1970s over the Hirmand water right belonging to Iran. Since their takeover of Afghanistan some three years ago, the Taliban officials have ignored calls for Kabul to respect Iran’s right to the water of the border river.