Iran Health Ministry’s Updates on COVID-19 – January 25

Iran has confirmed 98 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 57,481.

In a press briefing on Monday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,309 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,379,286.

So far, Lari added, 1,171,070 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,057 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 8,960,186 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 18 cities are in the “orange” zone, 154 are in the “yellow” zone, and 276 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.