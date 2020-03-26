Iran Hails UN Initiative of Enforcing Nationwide Ceasefire in Afghanistan

The full text of the statement follows:

In the Name of God,

The Islamic Republic of Iran shares the idea proposed by His Excellency, Mr. Antonio Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, in declaring a global ceasefire in all wars and working to fight the coronavirus, which has mercilessly attacked all human beings, irrespective of their race, gender, age, ethnicity and religion.

Since the Islamic Republic of Iran is well familiar with the situation in Afghanistan as it is a neighbor of Afghanistan and has been hosting millions of Afghan immigrants over the past forty years, it fully supports the enforcement of the secretary general’s idea of establishing a nationwide ceasefire in Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic of Iran asks all armed groups in this country to open an new chapter in Afghanistan’s history by making a brave decision to agree to the nationwide ceasefire and create a safe environment to fight the coronavirus.

The Islamic Republic of Iran wants the UN secretary general to complement his good idea of establishing a ceasefire with a specific initiative to work out solid grounds for intra-Afghan talks and the settlement of political issues in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced its readiness to contribute to political programs which will be proposed by the UN after the enforcement of the nationwide ceasefire in order to resolve Afghan issues.