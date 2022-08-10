Iran’s rights chief slams global inaction on Israeli crimes in Gaza

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi, the deputy chief of the Iranian Judiciary and Secretary of the county’s High Council for Human Rights, wrote, “Days have passed since the fanatic Israeli regime waged an incessant deadly blitz on innocent Palestinians.”

The question is, how many children have to die so that the intl. community, UNSC (UN Security Council) & HRC (Human Rights Commission), hold the bloodthirsty regime accountable for its’ unspeakable crimes?” he asked.

The Israeli military launched three days of airstrikes against the blockaded Gaza Strip on Friday, leaving at least 46 Palestinians, including 16 children, dead and hundreds of others wounded.

In retaliation, Palestinian resistance groups fired a barrage of rockets into the occupied territories, forcing the regime to ask Egypt to mediate a ceasefire.

The truce came into force late on Sunday.