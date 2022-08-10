Wednesday, August 10, 2022
IFP ExclusiveLegalHuman Rights

Iran’s rights chief slams global inaction on Israeli crimes in Gaza

By IFP Editorial Staff
Kazem Gharibabadi

Iran’s top human rights official censures the world community and global human rights organizations for remaining tight-lipped in the face of the Israeli regime’s latest massacre of innocent children and other Palestinian civilians.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi, the deputy chief of the Iranian Judiciary and Secretary of the county’s High Council for Human Rights, wrote, “Days have passed since the fanatic Israeli regime waged an incessant deadly blitz on innocent Palestinians.”

The question is, how many children have to die so that the intl. community, UNSC (UN Security Council) & HRC (Human Rights Commission), hold the bloodthirsty regime accountable for its’ unspeakable crimes?” he asked.

The Israeli military launched three days of airstrikes against the blockaded Gaza Strip on Friday, leaving at least 46 Palestinians, including 16 children, dead and hundreds of others wounded.

In retaliation, Palestinian resistance groups fired a barrage of rockets into the occupied territories, forcing the regime to ask Egypt to mediate a ceasefire.

The truce came into force late on Sunday.

