Iran urges global community to stop Israeli crimes against Gaza

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the Zionist regime “brazenly” bombards hospitals and puts them under a siege, but the world shows no reaction.

“It is the responsibility of the world to take action against the unbridled regime which is committing horrible crimes … with impunity under the international support provided by the US government at the [UN] Security Council,” he added.

“We hope that the world will come to its senses and not allow the continuation of the crimes, take heed of the cry of the oppressed people of Gaza, and take practical action.”

Kanaani also urged the Security Council to put pressure on the Israeli regime over the use of unconventional weapons and phosphorus bombs in Gaza.

Israel waged the bloody war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas carried out a surprise operation against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 11,180 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured about 28,200 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Also in his remarks, Kanaani stated that the Zionist regime has obstructed the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza and that donor countries have not been able to deliver aid to the Palestinians.

“Most of the aid is stored in Egypt and its amount is like a drop in the ocean based on the statistics provided by global sources. This shows that all humanitarian principles and rules are being violated by the regime,” he noted.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that the Islamic Republic believes in the formation of “a unified Palestinian government from the [Jordan] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea.”

He also reiterated Iran’s diplomatic solution to the Palestine issue which includes holding a referendum so that all Palestinian citizens can decide the fate of their country.

Referring to Saturday’s Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the spokesperson said that the meeting indicates Iran’s “successful” efforts to mobilize regional and Arab-Muslim countries regarding the Palestine issue.

Iran’s four main priorities include ending the war, lifting the siege, opening humanitarian corridors, and dispatching humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as confronting Israel’s coercive measures and forced displacement of the Palestinian people, he expounded.

Commenting on Washington’s anti-Iran allegations about recent attacks targeting American occupation bases in the region, Kanaani added the US should pay attention to its own “unacceptable” actions in support of Israel instead of making accusations.

“We have declared many times that neither resistance groups in the region take orders from Iran, nor do we give them orders,” he asserted.

He also highlighted a “contradiction” in the US behavior, saying Washington is sending messages claiming that it is not looking to expand the war while it is practically standing by the Zionist regime and preventing the adoption of a UN resolution to end the war.