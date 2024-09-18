Israeli army death toll in Gaza tops 710

In a statement, the army said three of the slain soldiers, including a deputy company commander, were part of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion. The fourth was a female soldier serving in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion.

The statement also noted that five soldiers were wounded, with three in critical condition, during the clashes on Tuesday.

Separately, the army reported that another soldier was seriously injured by rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fire in Rafah on Tuesday.

At least 713 soldiers have been killed since the outbreak of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.