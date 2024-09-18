Media WireMiddle East

11,000 students in Gaza, West Bank killed by Israel since start of war: Education ministry

By IFP Media Wire
The Palestinian Education Ministry announced that 11,000 students have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank since October 2023.

More than 17,224 students have also been wounded in the regime’s genocidal war on the Palestinian territory, according to the ministry figures.

In the West Bank, 113 students were killed and 548 injured. About 429 students have also been kidnapped by the regime’s troop in the occupied city.

The Education Ministry released the figure more than a week after the school year officially began, while all schools in the besieged territory shut.

Israel’s military forces have so far destroyed 123 schools and universities in Gaza, according to the Gaza government media office.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which runs around half of Gaza’s schools, warned earlier that “the longer the children stay out of school the more difficult it is for them to catch up on their lost learning and the more prone they are to becoming a lost generation.”

When the regime launched its savage offensive on Gaza almost one year ago, UNRWA transformed its schools into emergency shelters for families forced to flee their homes.

The vast majority of the Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by Israel’s genocidal war.

