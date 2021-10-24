Iran Gets Another Shipment of Sinopharm Vaccine Containing 6mn Doses

Iran has received its 30th consignment of coronavirus vaccines provided through the good offices of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

The shipment containing some 6 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine was handed over to the health ministry after arriving in Tehran on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Seven cargoes containing 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines each have arrived in Iran since September 26, 2021, said IRCS Director Karim Hemmati.

“As the first vice president has stressed that the IRCS should keep importing vaccines, this institution has been continuing to import vaccines in cooperation with the ministries of health and foreign affairs and has brought in as many as 30 shipments so far, and will keep importing the Sinopharm vaccine,” he said.

“Since May, the IRCS has imported a total of 94 million 390 thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine,” said Hemmati.

“In order to reach a tranquil society and put an end to the coronavirus pandemic, we need the cooperation of our dear people,” he said.

“As we considerably pushed down infection and fatality rates by inoculating large parts of society such as medical personnel, civil servants, senior citizens and other individuals, now, too, we can reach ideal conditions if those who haven’t been vaccinated yet come forward [to get vaccinated],” he noted.