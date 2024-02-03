Iran FM to UN envoy: US attacks on Iraq, Syria result of “failed, wrong” policy

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the UN secretary general’s special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Tehran on Saturday.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, with their focus being on the Yemen issue.

Amirabdollahian underlined that the military approach of the US government, especially the attacks of the US and Britain against Yemen and Washington’s move to put Yemen’s Ansarullah movement on its so-called terrorist list, has made the situation more complicated and also made it difficult to find a political solution to the issue.

He also condemned the recent US attacks against targets in Syria and Iraq, saying the aggression is the result of the country’s continued wrong and failed approach to solving problems by resorting to force and militarism.

Referring to Iran’s continued support for establishing lasting peace and security in Yemen, Amirabdollahian stressed that efforts to establish stability throughout the region will benefit all regional countries.

The UN secretary general’s special envoy for Yemen, in turn, appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to stability and security in the region, especially Yemen.

Grundberg presented a report on the efforts of the UN to restore peace in Yemen and reduce tensions in the country.

The UN chief’s special envoy for Yemen further underlined the necessity of resolving regional crises by using regional capacities.