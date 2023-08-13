Iran FM says Tehran to continue supporting Hezbollah, anti-Israel resistance

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a message to the leader of Hezbollah, Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah, on the anniversary of the 33-day war in 2006 against Israel, said Iran will fully support the axis of resistance until the end of the occupation and “eradication of the Zionist regime.”

The message reads, “The resounding defeat of the Zionist regime in the 33-day war by the brave soldiers and the great children of Lebanon stands as a remarkable achievement and testament to the power of Islamic resistance. It marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle against the occupation.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently stood by Hezbollah and supported its resistance efforts, said the top Iranian diplomat, adding, “On the strength of the principle of supporting the resistance axis, the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort in ensuring its upliftment, success and grandeur until complete liberation from occupation and the eradication of Zionism.”

Amirabdollahian also sent a separate message to, Abdalla Bou Habib, the Foreign Minister of Lebanon, congratulating him on the occasion.

He said, “Undoubtedly, this remarkable triumph, achieved through the unity of the axis of people, army, and resistance, as well as the wise leadership of Lebanon and the national unity and cohesion among all clans and political factions, has further enhanced Lebanon’s dignity and authority in countering American excessive demands and the Zionist regime’s bullying.”

I pray to God for your success and for pride and prosperity to be bestowed upon the great Lebanese nation and government.