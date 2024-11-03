Suspected Israeli naval commandos kidnap Lebanese man near his home

Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamie confirmed the incident and said security bodies are continuing their investigations.

Hamie told local media that the man, a captain of civilian and commercial ships and a student at a naval institute, was seized against his will approximately 100m from his home.

CCTV footage shared by Lebanese media appears to show armed troops moving through the northern coastal town of Batroun early on Friday, near the site of the abduction.

Sources cited by Reuters and Axios attributed the operation to Israel.

An Israeli source told Axios that the abducted man was allegedly a “senior member of Hezbollah’s naval force” and was abducted to gather intelligence on Hezbollah’s naval operations.

There has been no official comment from Israel, Lebanon or Hezbollah.

Since 8 October 2023, a day after the war in the Gaza Strip began, Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in cross-border hostilities.

The conflict escalated in September with an extensive Israeli bombing campaign across Lebanon, followed by a ground invasion in early October.

Over 2,800 people in Lebanon have been killed over the past year, the majority since last September, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Hezbollah has announced it has killed at least 90 Israeli soldiers in ground fighting in southern Lebanon, while the Israeli Army claims it has lost 37 soldiers.