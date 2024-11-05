Iran FM: Tehran reserves right to respond to territorial integrity breaches

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed the latest regional developments during a telephone conversation.

The two top diplomats underlined the need to increase international efforts to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes against Gaza and Lebanon, establish a ceasefire and prevent an escalation of tension in the region, and provide immediate aid to the homeless and the displaced in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi outlined the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the developments in the region and the crimes and adventurous actions of the aggressor Zionist regime, which are aimed at broadening the war to the entire region and disrupting peace, stability, and security of the region.

He reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a right to respond to any violation of its security and territorial integrity in line with the principle of legitimate self-defense.

He also noted that it’s necessary that the international community take an immediate and effective action to stop the genocidal machine of the Israeli regime. Araghchi called for collective efforts on the part of Muslim countries to this end.

The Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers agreed to continue their consultations.