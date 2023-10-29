Sunday, October 29, 2023
Iran FM: Tehran plays no role in Hamas response against Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, emphasized in an exclusive interview with CNN that while Iran supports Palestine, it played no part in the Al-Aqsa storm operation against Israel on October 7th.

He stressed that the events were entirely the decision of the Palestinians themselves.

Amirabdollahian reiterated that the only solution to the Palestinian cause is the recognition of their right to self-determination.

He also mentioned Iran’s initiative submitted to the UN, urging a referendum involving all the original people of the occupied territories, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews.

The top Iranian diplomat criticized the international community and Western media for their double standards in dealing with the genocide and ethic cleansing committed against Palestinians by the Zionist regime.

He highlighted the Israeli regime’s war crimes, citing over 7,300 Palestinian civilians killed in the past three weeks, emphasizing the world’s blindness to the ongoing Palestinian plight.

