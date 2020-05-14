Iran FM Slams US for Claiming to Be Party to JCPOA

The Iranian foreign minister has lashed out US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook for his remarks concerning the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Mohammad Javad said Thursday making “foolish claims” by US authorities is not something new.

“There is every likelihood that those (in the Trump administration) who urge people to eat disinfectants to get clean and prevent coronavirus infection would say they are still members of a resolution (UNSC Resolution 2231) from which they officially withdrew,” said the top diplomat.

He said all US allies have dismissed Hook’s claim as unacceptable.

“Mr. Brian Hook has said that nothing is left of the JCPOA. It is none of his business, either. What is important is [what has remained] between Iran and the remaining JCPOA signatories,” Zarif said.

“We have taken our actions within the framework of the JCPOA, and the remaining parties to the agreement can rectify their behaviour; then we will return to the full implementation of the deal,” he said.

“The Americans will realize in the future that the actions they have taken will be to their own detriment,” he added.

“Thank God, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made considerable progress in the nuclear domain, and the JCPOA has, by no means, been a hurdle to our development,” he noted.

Addressing US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, Hook had said that nothing is left of the JCPOA for Biden to be able to return the US to the deal.