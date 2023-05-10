Iran FM hopes Russia meeting will send ‘strong message’ on Syria-Turkey diplomacy

Upon arrival in the Russian capital, the top Iranian diplomat said the region faced “very difficult conditions” last year and a military conflict was possible on the Syria-Turkey border.

“A lot of diplomatic efforts” were exerted to stave off a new war in the region, he added.

Amirabdollahian said a meeting on peace in Syria held in Tehran last year within the Astana format paved the way for the gathering in Moscow on Wednesday.

He expressed hope the diplomatic steps taken so far will lead to “a strong message” at the Moscow meeting for Turkey and Syria to focus on a political solution.

The top diplomat also hoped the Moscow talks will take a stand against the occupation of parts of Syria by illegal foreign forces and contribute to a safe return of Syrian refugees home as soon as possible.