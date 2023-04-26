Iran FM praises Oman policy, says foreigners disruptive of security

In a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, Amirabdollahian described the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Muscat as well as the upcoming visit of the Sultan of Oman to Tehran as a turning point in bilateral relations in various sectors.

Also referring to the 20th session of the Joint Economic Commission between the two countries, which will be held soon in Tehran, he expressed hope that this event will further pave the way for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

Touching on regional issues, the chief Iranian diplomat pointed to Muscat’s and Baghdad’s hosting of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, highlighting regional cooperation as an important necessity.

He expressed satisfaction with the fact that relations of the regional states are “in a proper and promising situation.”

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to the Iranian administration’s neighbors-first policy and its adherence to the principle of good-neighborliness.

He said comprehensive and indivisible security is an important must for the region and, in this regard, described the presence of foreign forces as costly and disruptive for regional security.

Amirabdollahian described as positive the very significant step that has been taken in the path of achieving peace in Yemen, and especially the simultaneous trips of the Omani and Saudi delegations to Sana’a.

The Iranian foreign minister once again condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, especially against Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque, praising Oman’s positions in support of the Palestinians.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Oman on Tuesday at the invitation of his Omani opposite number Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi.