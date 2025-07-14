Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran FM rebukes Israeli PM in strongly worded tweet: “What exactly is Netanyahu smoking?”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has launched a sharp verbal attack on Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu in a tweet posted Sunday, questioning his policies and mental clarity over recent Middle East developments.

Araghchi wrote, “Netanyahu pledged victory in Gaza almost two years ago. The end result: military quagmire, facing arrest warrant for war crimes, and 200,000 new Hamas recruits.”

“In Iran, he dreamed that he could erase 40+ years of peaceful nuclear achievements. The end result: every one of the dozen Iranian academics that his mercenaries martyred had trained 100+ capable disciples. They will show Netanyahu what they are capable of,” he further noted.

The foreign minister added Netanyahu’s “arrogance” doesn’t stop there, explaining, “Having miserably failed to achieve any of his war aims in Iran and compelled to run to “Daddy” when our powerful missiles flattened secret Israeli regime sites, which Netanyahu is still censoring, he is openly dictating what the US should or shouldn’t say or do in talks with Iran.”

“Apart from farce that Iran will accept anything a wanted war criminal has to say, the inevitable question arises: what exactly is Netanyahu smoking? And if nothing, what exactly does the Mossad have on the White House?” he concluded.

