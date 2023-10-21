Iran FM slams Israeli attack on Gaza church

Amirabdollahian likened the attack by the “occupying apartheid regime” on Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City to the attacks by terror groups like Daesh.

He also said the attack was an assault on divine religions.

At least eight people were killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, which was sheltering hundreds of Palestinians.

The Israeli airstrike damaged the church’s facade, and an adjacent building belonging to the church also collapsed.

The Israeli onslaught has so far killed over 4000 people, many of them women and children.