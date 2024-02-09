Friday, February 9, 2024
IFP Exclusive

Iran FM: Israel plotting to drag US into war 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned the Us against the Israeli regime’s plot to drag Washington into a war, which he described as a quagmire. 

Amirabdollahian was speaking at a news briefing with his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut on Friday.

He said that Iran has warned the US against aiding and abetting the Zionist regime in its crimes against Palestinians.

Referring to Israel’s genecidal war against Gaza, Amirabdollahian noted Iran announces loud and clear that war is not the solution, adding that the US support for the Zionist regime will yield nothing but defeat.

In other comments, the Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed Tehran’s support for Lebanon, saying Lebanon’s security is Iran’s security.

The top Iranian diplomat further hailed the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, saying it played its deterrent role bravely and prudently.

Amirabdollahian underlined that Tehran will continue its strong support for the resistance and Lebanon.



