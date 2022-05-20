Iran FM invited to New Delhi

Top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian welcomed the invitation, raised in a phone conversation with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday.

During the talks, Amir Abdollahian pointed to the good interactions between Tehran and New Delhi and said the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special significance to ties with India.

“Among indexes of the growing relations are cooperation between the two countries to enhance ties in all fields as well as interactions and consultations on regional and international issues,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

In turn, Jaishankar referred to the good level of cooperation and ties between the two states and expressed hope that the relations will be further enhanced in various spheres.

Iran and India have been interacting on a variety of issues including the Vienna talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, as well as the developments in Afghanistan, Yemen and Ukraine.