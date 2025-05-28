Iran FM responds to cleric row during Hajj, backs Muslim unity, Saudi ties

In a post shared on X social media platform, Araghchi stated, “Iran in no uncertain terms condemns any attempt to harm Muslim unity, particularly in the spiritual atmosphere of the Hajj. We are determined to not allow anyone to sabotage relations with our brotherly neighbors, including the progressive path of Iran and Saudi Arabia.”

“The highly competent management of this year’s Hajj is well appreciated by Iran. I extend warm greetings and prayers for continued success to the Government and people of Saudi Arabia as they welcome Muslims to the Holy Shrines,” he further pointed out.

Qasemian faced criticism after a video of his comments during the pilgrimage was shared online. In the clip, the cleric harshly criticized the country’s changing social landscape and likened the holy sites to popular tourist spots such as Antalya.