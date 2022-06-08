Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Amirabdollahian in India to finalize roadmap of ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

The Iranian foreign minister is in India to hold talks with high-ranking officials on matters of “strategic importance”.

Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in the Indian capital New Delhi early Wednesday at an invitation by his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The trip will also take him to Mumbai and Hyderabad for meetings with Iranian businesspeople residing in India as well local and religious scholars.
The trip comes as India is facing a diplomatic backlash from Muslim nations after two senior officials of the ruling party made insulting remarks about revered Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Upon his arrival in the Indian capital, Amirabdollahian said several Indian officials have condemned the offensive remarks as “arbitrary”, stressing that India has always stepped towards peaceful coexistence.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran and New Delhi enjoy cordial ties and added finalizing a roadmap for bilateral relationship is top on the agenda of his trip.

