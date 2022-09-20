Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Iran customs: Exports to Africa increased 40% in 5 months

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Trade

Iran has experienced a 40-percent increase in its exports to African countries during the first five months of the Iranian year, from March to August, the spokesman for the Iranian customs announced.

In a meeting to examine Iran’s business opportunities in Africa, Ruhollah Latifi also revealed that the imports from 55 countries in the continent have increased 147 percent during the same period.

He said developing relations with neighbors and peripheral countries and being present in the markets of nearby and aligned countries, including in Africa, is one of the policies of the current Iranian administration.

A total of 1.354 million tons of goods worth over $741 million dollars were traded with Africa, with Iran’s exports accounting for 1.31 million tons of the goods worth nearly 700 million dollars, the spokesman said.

South Africa, Mozambique, Sudan, Nigeria and Ghana were the top destinations of Iranian goods, according to the figures released by the customs administration.

Meanwhile, the bulk of Iran’s imports came from Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana.

Latifi said Iran witnessed a leap in trade with Africa, but regretted that the targets set for trade with the continent were not met.

