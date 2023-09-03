Iran exported over 3mn metric tons of food products in 5 months: Report

Tehran exported fishery, livestock, agricultural, and other food products to other countries during this period, said Ruhollah Latifi, the caretaker of the Department of Monitoring and Foreign Trade of the Central Organization for Rural Cooperative of Iran.

He added 2,860,000 mt of the products, worth $1.68 billion, were exported to 15 neighboring countries.

“Iraq was the first export destination of Iran’s food and agricultural products with purchasing 1,319,000 mt of food and agricultural products worth $729,607,000, which accounted for 43% in weight and 37% in value of the total exports,” he explained.

Other major importers included the UAE ($240 million), Russia ($194 million), Pakistan ($146.5 million), and Afghanistan ($131 million), the official continued.