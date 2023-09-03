Sunday, September 3, 2023
type here...
Media WireEconomy

Iran exported over 3mn metric tons of food products in 5 months: Report

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Bazaar

Iran has exported more than three million metric tons of food products in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), which shows a 19% increase in value compared to the same period last year, according to a report.

Tehran exported fishery, livestock, agricultural, and other food products to other countries during this period, said Ruhollah Latifi, the caretaker of the Department of Monitoring and Foreign Trade of the Central Organization for Rural Cooperative of Iran.

He added 2,860,000 mt of the products, worth $1.68 billion, were exported to 15 neighboring countries.

“Iraq was the first export destination of Iran’s food and agricultural products with purchasing 1,319,000 mt of food and agricultural products worth $729,607,000, which accounted for 43% in weight and 37% in value of the total exports,” he explained.

Other major importers included the UAE ($240 million), Russia ($194 million), Pakistan ($146.5 million), and Afghanistan ($131 million), the official continued.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks