Iran Expects New UK Gov’t to Fulfill JCPOA Commitments

Mousavi made the remarks in reaction to the recent general elections held in Britain, where the Conservatives led by incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson once again defeated the Labour Party.

“The internal affairs of other countries are not much related to us, and we don’t make any interference; after what happened in Britain, they decided to hold snap elections, where the Conservative Party finally won,” Mousavi told a press conference on Saturday in the city of Tabriz.

“We hope they will at least fulfill their commitments towards Iran; nothing more is expected from them,” he said.

“After Donald Trump was elected in the US, he left many agreements, and acted in a way that seemed like a revolution; the same applies to the UK, but it would be enough if they remain committed to their obligations,” Mousavi noted.

He finally expressed the hope that London would deliver on its commitments along with the European Union, France, Germany, Russia, and China, and take practical steps to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The 2019 United Kingdom general election was held on Thursday 12 December 2019 under the provisions of the Early Parliamentary General Election Act 2019, two years after the previous general election in 2017.

The governing Conservative Party regained its majority in the House of Commons after having lost it in 2017, while the Labour Party suffered major losses that resulted in them obtaining their lowest proportion of seats since the 1935 general election.

The Conservative Party, having failed to obtain a majority in the 2017 general election, faced a prolonged parliamentary deadlock over Brexit while it governed in minority with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

In July 2019, Boris Johnson was elected as the Conservatives’ leader and appointed as Prime Minister, after Theresa May resigned.

Johnson failed to pass a withdrawal agreement through the Commons by the end of October, and was forced to call for a snap election.

Johnson needed to obtain an overall majority in the election in order to accomplish his main goal of taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union by the end of January 2020.