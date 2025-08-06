Iran executes two men for ties to Daesh, Mossad espionage

Mehdi Asgharzadeh was convicted of membership in the Daesh terrorist group.

Operating under aliases “Abu Khaled” and “Hesam,” he had received military and ideological training in Syria and Iraq and sustained injuries during combat in Syria, according to the judiciary.

Authorities said he later infiltrated Iran with a five-member terror cell intending to conduct attacks on religious sites using grenades, firearms, and suicide vests. The cell was dismantled before any attack could be carried out.

Asgharzadeh was found guilty of “corruption on earth” and sentenced to death, a verdict upheld by the Supreme Court.

The second individual, Rouzbeh Vadi, was executed for espionage on behalf of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

The judiciary said he met with Mossad officers five times in Austria and provided classified information, including intelligence related to a nuclear scientist who was recently killed in an Israeli strike.

Vadi, employed at a sensitive Iranian institution, was found guilty after trial.

Both executions were carried out following Supreme Court approval and legal proceedings, according to Iranian authorities.