Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

According to the Judiciary’s media center, Madani was hanged after his sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court following due legal process.

Madani was arrested in 2020 in Tehran on charges of spying for the Israeli regime and illicitly receiving foreign currency in euros and cryptocurrency.

Authorities stated that Madani had traveled frequently to Germany and had undergone Mossad training before attempting to recruit others and transmit classified information via secure communication systems.

Evidence revealed that Madani passed sensitive data regarding strategic infrastructure locations to his handler. He reportedly met with Mossad officers in multiple countries, including a documented meeting at the Israeli embassy in Brussels.

Investigations also uncovered messages exchanged between Madani and Mossad officers, including directives to categorize and transfer intelligence to specialized departments. He reportedly traveled to Israel during this period.

Following intelligence monitoring, Madani was arrested, tried, and found guilty of “waging war against God and corruption on earth.”