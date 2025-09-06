Iran executes man convicted over deadly attack in Semirom

According to the Judiciary’s media center, Bahramian was described as a “top-level offender” in Semirom and was accused of involvement in the killing of security officer Mohsen Rezayi during unrest in January 2023.

Rezayi, 37, was shot in the head during an armed assault on security forces and left behind two children.

Officials said Bahramian had taken part in the incident with other armed individuals, using a Kalashnikov and a hunting rifle to fire at security personnel and incite attacks on the governor’s office, judiciary building, and local officials, including the Friday prayers leader.

Bahramian was arrested later that month after security operations.

The Judiciary said he confessed during interrogations, and prosecutors charged him with moharebeh, or enmity against God, a capital offense under Iranian law.

His trial was held at a court in Isfahan with legal representation.

The death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court after an appeal and was carried out early Saturday morning following completion of legal procedures.