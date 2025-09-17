Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Shahbazi was hanged on Wednesday morning after his death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court. Authorities said he had engaged in intelligence and security cooperation with Israel and shared classified information with its operatives.

Shahbazi worked as a contractor in industrial cooling systems, gaining access to sensitive sites, including telecommunications, military, and security facilities.

Officials said he passed on details about data centers and infrastructure vulnerabilities in exchange for money and the promise of residency abroad.

The case linked Shahbazi to Esmaeil Fekri, another Iranian executed in June on similar charges of collaborating with Mossad. According to officials, the two coordinated projects, with Fekri handling computer networks while Shahbazi leveraged his technical access to restricted locations.

Investigators said Shahbazi held encrypted online meetings with Mossad officers, provided project data, and received payments in cryptocurrency.

Following his arrest, Shahbazi’s case was reviewed in court with legal representation, and he was convicted of “corruption on earth” through espionage.