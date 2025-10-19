IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsJudiciary

Iran executes convicted Israel spy

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Judiciary of Qom Province, southern Tehran, announced that the death sentence of an individual convicted of espionage for Israel has been carried out following approval by the Supreme Court and the rejection of his clemency request.

According to the Judiciary’s statement, the convicted spy began collaborating with the Israeli intelligence service (Mossad) in October 2023 and was arrested four months later, in February 2024. Investigations found that he had transmitted classified information to Israeli intelligence websites and maintained contact with a Mossad officer.

Qom Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Kazem Mousavi stated that the convict was charged under Article 6 of Iran’s Law on Countering Hostile Acts of the Zionist Regime Against Peace and Security, as well as for cooperation with hostile foreign governments, including the U.S. Department of State.

Mousavi said the man had met with Israeli intelligence agents for personal and professional motives and had begun transferring sensitive information through online platforms before being identified by Iranian intelligence services.

“Timely action by intelligence and judicial authorities prevented the leakage of sensitive national data,” he added.

The judiciary official urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity through official and secure channels to relevant intelligence and security agencies, emphasizing that “public cooperation and awareness are vital to ensuring the continued peace and security of the Islamic community.”

