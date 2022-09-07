Iran’s ex-envoy: Time of essence in nuclear negotiations

Ali Majedi, Iran’s former ambassador to Germany, in an interview with Entekhab website, said in case the agreement is postponed until after midterm elections in the US, in case the Democrats lose the majority in Congress, the stakes would be higher.

He added the two sides need to quickly find a solution to the sticking points regarding safeguards agreement and lifting sanctions on Iran.

The talks to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) kicked off in the Austrian capital city of Vienna in April last year to try to bring Washington back to the pact and remove anti-Iran sanctions, however the negotiating parties have failed to break the impasse.

Majedi also said the Europeans and even Iran’s allies, including Russia, view extended talks as a tool to achieve their own goals and as they have conflicting interests in the talks, longer talks would make the process to achieve the agreement more complicated.