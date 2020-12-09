Iran, EU Hold Fresh Round of Political Talks

The fifth round of Iran-EU high-profile negotiations was held via videoconference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The online meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and the Secretary General of European External Action Service.

After reviewing the course of cooperation between Iran and the EU in the past, the two sides weighed plans for mutual cooperation in the future over main issues, such as the challenges associated with migrants and refugees, and the war on drugs.

The Iranian and European delegations also discussed bilateral issues in various sectors, such as economy, trade, agriculture, and transportation.

Furthermore, the two parties talked about and agreed on Iran-EU humanitarian cooperation, including the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with natural disasters, as well as peaceful nuclear energy.