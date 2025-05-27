Iran envoy to Riyadh issues veiled response to cleric arrest in Saudi Arabia

In a statement posted on X, Enayati wrote: “Pilgrims from across the world have come to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to seek divine forgiveness and grace. The host country, in honoring the pilgrims of the House of God—especially the Iranian pilgrims—has mobilized all its resources to serve them.”

He added: “The pilgrims, fully mindful of the sanctity and reverence of the Two Holy Mosques, show respect for the prevailing laws and regulations, and no one tolerates offensive words or conduct.”

The ambassador’s remarks coincided with a statement by Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, which called on Iranian pilgrims to avoid behavior that could sow discord. Speaking at a gathering of volunteer aides, the organization’s head, Alireza Bayat, emphasized the need for unity among Muslims and urged full compliance with Saudi regulations.

“We must all refrain from actions that may give rise to division and discord,” Bayat said, while also thanking Saudi authorities for their cooperation in facilitating this year’s pilgrimage.

According to official figures, more than 68,000 Iranian pilgrims have already arrived in the Kingdom with minimal disruption.

The statements followed controversy sparked by Ghasemian’s inflammatory remarks, in which he accused Saudi Arabia of turning the holy cities into “centers of immorality.”

While Iranian officials have not issued a formal response to his arrest, their emphasis on respect for the host nation and religious solidarity appears aimed at containing the fallout.