Iran envoy: Israel life lies on creating instability

Representative of Zionist regime to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), in a speech that had nothing to do with the agenda of the summit, pointed to IRGC’s action in launching a missile attack on Mossad center in Iraq’s Erbil and accused IRGC of destabilizing the region.

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, in reaction to insulting remarks of Zionist regime’s envoy, reiterated that Zionism essentially relies on “destabilizing” its surroundings for preservation and development, and this is what one famous scholar, Mohammad Shahid Alam, calls “logic of Zionist stabilization.”

Referring to recent reports by international organizations and the Human Rights Council rapporteur on the introduction of Zionist regime as an apartheid and racist regime, Hamaneh stated that logic and ideology of Zionism is necessarily promoter of a racist structure that sees itself as justified in massacring innocent Palestinians, seizing their lands, and destroying their homes.

He reminded the truth raised in Resolution 3379 of November 10, 1975, which considered Zionism ‘racism and apartheid’.

According to some unofficial sources, a number of Israeli spy agents were killed or wounded following attack launched by IRGC against Mossad Center in Iraq’s Erbil.