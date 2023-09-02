Saturday, September 2, 2023
Iran envoy: Iranian-Saudi ties to further boost regional cooperation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Alireza Enayati

Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia says cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh would further enhance regional security and change the meaning of stability.

“Cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia will push the region toward cooperation,” said Alireza Enayati, in an exclusive interview with Shargh news outlet.

“We signed 4 very important documents with Saudi Arabia after 76 years. Now, these documents are on the negotiating table between the two countries,” he explained.

“What happened during the talks between Tehran and Riyadh, and what took place before these meetings or in the middle of the meetings completely show the two countries’ determination to further enhance and deepen their relations,” he added.

“[These documents include] an agreement on air and sea transportation, and a road transportation deal will probably be added to these documents,” he said.

“Of course, during the talks with Riyadh, they agreed on double tax avoidance and also highlighted a customs agreement and encouraged support for mutual investment,” the Iranian ambassador added.

