Iran envoy calls for end to US occupation of Syria

Ershadi made the remarks at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East (Syria) in New York on Monday.

“The United States’ presence in the northeast of Syria under the pretext of combating terrorism is a clear violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” she explained.

She added, “It is the United States that is working with the terrorist groups in Syria and destabilizing peace and security in the region. The United States must cease its violation of international law and the UN Charter by ending its continuing support for terrorist groups and occupation of the northeastern part of Syria.”

The Iranian diplomat called on the Security Council to live up to its Charter mandate and demand that the US honor its international obligations.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on more than one occasion that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil.

Ershadi also denounced the Israeli regime over its continuous violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across the war-ravaged country.

“We strongly condemn the continuing Israeli military attacks in Syria, including on civilian infrastructure and recognize Syria’s legitimate right to self-defense under international law and the United Nations Charter,” she stated.

“The continuation of such criminal acts will destabilize and exacerbate tensions in the region,” Ershadi said.

Criticizing the UN Security Council’s “double standard,” the Iranian diplomat urged the body to unequivocally condemn Israel’s aggression and terrorist attacks on Syria’s territory.

She also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation in Syria, saying, “The provision of humanitarian aid is essential, and political circumstances should not be allowed to prevent humanitarian aid to reach the people in need. This must, however, be done with full respect for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity.”

Ershadi added that Iran welcomes the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2642 (2022) and considers it an important step toward addressing Syria’s urgent needs.

“The resolution expressly calls for early recovery projects and greater transparency in relief efforts. Furthermore, it emphasizes the critical importance of increasing cross-line delivery throughout Syria,” the senior Iranian diplomat pointed out.

Ershadi went on to note that the UN’s first report on the implementation of the resolution underlines the importance of early recovery projects in Syria.

According to the report, limited access to electricity has also hampered the provision of essential humanitarian services and other response activities, including hospital and clinic services, food production, and water distribution, she said.

Given the severity of the situation, early recovery projects such as electricity projects are critical in re-establishing access to essential services and must not be affected by unilateral sanctions, Ershadi said.

Iran’s UN envoy also stressed that unilateral sanctions against Syria must be lifted, as they are impeding the resolution’s implementation.

Ershadi reiterated Tehran’s firm position that the Syrian crisis must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the principles of international law, particularly full respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

“In order to achieve this goal, the occupation must end, and Syria’s full sovereignty must be restored,” she added.