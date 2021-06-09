Iran Envoy, Afghan Security Official Discuss Latest Developments

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan has held a phone conversation with Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib regarding the recent developments in Afghanistan.

During the conversation, the Iranian official touched upon a trip to Iran by the UN’s special envoy for Afghanistan, and underscored the need to adopt a common stance by different Afghan factions with regards to the peace process in the country.

Mohib, in turn, appreciated the stances adopted by Iran on the peace trend in his country, and said Kabul would not accept solutions which are based on non-peaceful means.

He also emphasised the need to stand up to the fresh wave of violence in Afghanistan.