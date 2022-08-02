Iran says has enriched 470 kilograms of uranium to 20% purity

Behrouz Kamalvandi also provided more details of the AEOI’s move to inject gas into centrifuges at an enrichment facility.

Kamalvandi said the organization launched 1,000 IR6 machines in line with the Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Preserve the Rights of the Iranian People Law.

He said the AEOI ordered the injection on Monday and it will take a few days to fully carry it out.

Kamalvandi noted that gas has been injected into two cascades of centrifuges and the aim is to reach the minimum level of 190k su.

Kamalvandi also said Iran has already coordinated the decision with the International Atomic Energy Organization, IAEA.

Kamalvandi added that Iran has also enriched uranium to 60% purity in coordination with the IAEA, which will be used for Radiopharmaceutical production.