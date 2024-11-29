Iran engages in talks with European diplomats on nuclear issue, sanctions relief

He added that the discussions focused on recent bilateral, regional, and international developments, particularly the nuclear issue and sanctions relief.

Gharibabadi underscored Tehran’s strong commitment to protecting Iranian people’s interests, highlighting dialogue and engagement as the preferred path.

He confirmed that both sides agreed to continue diplomatic discussions in the near future.

Ahead of the Friday meeting, the Iranian deputy foreign minister held talks with Enrique Mora, the EU deputy foreign policy chief in Geneva on Thursday.