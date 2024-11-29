Foreign PolicyNuclearIFP Exclusive

Iran engages in talks with European diplomats on nuclear issue, sanctions relief

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran engages in talks with European diplomats on nuclear issue, sanctions relief Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced  that another round of direct talks with senior political directors from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom had been held in Geneva. 

He added that the discussions focused on recent bilateral, regional, and international developments, particularly the nuclear issue and sanctions relief.

Gharibabadi underscored Tehran’s strong commitment to protecting Iranian people’s interests, highlighting dialogue and engagement as the preferred path.

He confirmed that both sides agreed to continue diplomatic discussions in the near future.

Ahead of the Friday meeting, the Iranian deputy foreign minister held talks with Enrique Mora, the EU deputy foreign policy chief in Geneva on Thursday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks