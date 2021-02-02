‘Iran Emerged Victorious in US Economic War with Bare Hands’

A senior Iranian official says documents pertaining to the United States’ economic war against Iran should be collected for the generation to come so as to prove how Iran won with bare hands.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of the President’s Office, said the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran failed to achieve their objectives during the economic war they imposed on Iran over the past three years as well as during the eight-year Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

He said Washington used every tool available to bring Iran to its knees in maximum three months.

“These three months became three years and the Americans retreated at the end,” he noted.

“The three-year resistance by the people showed that it is possible to win against the enemy even with bare hands,” Vaezi said.

He said the important outcome of Iran’s resistance against sanctions and pressure was that the White House found out it makes no difference whether Trump or Biden is in power.

“Definitely, during the course of this economic war and ‘maximum-pressure’ policy, all American politicians came to the conclusion that the Iranian nation and government will not give in to sanctions and foreign pressure,” he noted.