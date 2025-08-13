Wednesday, August 13, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran embassy in Iraq condemns US interference in Tehran-Baghdad cooperation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Iraq Flags

The Embassy of Iran in Iraq has strongly condemned statements by the US State Department spokesperson opposing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and Iraq.

The MoU aims to enhance security cooperation and counter terrorism between the two neighboring countries.

In a statement on Wednesday, the embassy called Washington’s remarks “an unacceptable interference” in the independent bilateral relations of Iran and Iraq.

It described the US position as evidence of a destabilizing approach toward the region and an ongoing attempt to sow division among neighboring and Muslim nations.

The embassy emphasized the shared commitment of Iran and Iraq to strengthen ties based on good-neighborliness and mutual respect.
Such cooperation, it stated, is essential for peace, stability, and security along their shared borders and across the region.

Iran’s statement also noted that intrusive interventions violate the principles of the UN Charter and international law regarding cooperation between sovereign states.

The US spokesperson, earlier commenting on the MoU, claimed that “the United States supports the genuine sovereignty of Iraq, not arrangements that turn Iraq into a client state of Iran,” prompting the embassy’s sharp rebuttal.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks