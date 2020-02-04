Iran Elections 2020: Rouhani Announces Law on Financial Transparency of Campaigns

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has signed and announced the “Law on Transparency and Supervision of the Financing of Campaigns in the Parliamentary Elections” to the country’s ministry of interior for execution.
President Rouhani’s move is carried out in accordance with Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The next legislative election in Iran is scheduled for 21 February 2020.
The 290-seat Iranian parliament has 285 directly-elected members and five seats reserved for the Zoroastrians, Jews, Assyrian and Christians and Armenians.