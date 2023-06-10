Iran’s economy grew by 4.7% in fourth quarter of 2022: World Bank

Reviewing the economic growth of 72 countries in the fall of 2022, the World Bank’s report titled Global Economic Prospects, showed that Iran experienced significant growth of 5% in the first quarter of 2022.

The figure went down by 2.5% in the second quarter of the last year, but rose again in the third quarter and reached 3.4%, said the source.

According to the data, Iran’s economic growth reached 4.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the average economic growth of developed countries was only 1.2% in the said period.

The World Bank has predicted a 2.2% growth for Iran’s economy in 2023, a figure which is higher than the average growth forecast for the global economy despite the fact that the country is still under sanctions imposed by the United States.