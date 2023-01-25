Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Iran registers dozens of new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian health ministry announced on Wednesday that more than 100 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, adding that 3 patients have passed away in the same period of time.

“A sum of 105 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Wednesday, and added, “29 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,563,728.

“Unfortunately, three patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 144,744,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,337,205 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 221 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 54,973,835 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that 6 cities are orange, 122 cities are yellow, and 320 cities are blue.

