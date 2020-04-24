Iran Distributing Millions of Aid Packages amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani said the plan will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which is to start on Saturday in Iran.

3.5 million food and hygiene packages have been prepared for the first phase, and the second phase will be implemented in the second half of the holy month, he noted.

He said the “Exercise of Relief” has started since mid-Sha’ban, and will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramadan to help the needy families amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Speaking at an exercise in Shahr-e Rey in southern Tehran on Thursday, he said the coronavirus was a test for all nations of the world to test their solidarity.

Referring to the efficiency of the Islamic Republic establishment and the country’s healthcare system, Soleimani noted Iran’s actions in the field of treatment are admirable.

He also claimed that Iran is doing much better than Western countries like Germany in terms of equipment.