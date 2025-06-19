Iran disrupts Israeli drone network by cutting SIM card Internet access

According to a report by Tasnim News Agency, a surveillance and targeting network of Israeli microdrones operating inside Iran relied on internet connectivity to function. Iranian authorities have successfully disrupted this network by cutting off internet access to SIM cards used for drone communication, causing the entire system to collapse.
The report notes that the disruption significantly affected the targeting capabilities of Israeli warplanes, which had been relying on real-time data provided by these microdrones.
Officials stated that once wartime conditions subside, regular internet access will gradually return to normal.