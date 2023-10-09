Iran warns of devastating response to any Israeli threats

Speaking to reporters at a weekly presser on Monday, Kanaani called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to drum up international political and spiritual support for the Palestinian nation against the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

He emphasized that the Palestinian nation, whose rights have been violated by the Israeli regime for over 75 years, has a right to employ its capabilities to defend itself and ward off acts of aggression.

The spokesman described the Al-Aqsa Storm operation outside the Gaza Strip as a legitimate right of Palestinians.

Dismissing the Israeli threats against Iran, Kanaani warned that any “stupid action” by the Zionists would draw Iran’s devastating response.

“The parties that issue threats (against Iran) must be mindful of their legal responsibilities. Such remarks result in accountability and they should bear in mind that Iran is never constricted in defending its rights,” the spokesman underlined, noting that Iran’s responses have always made the aggressors regret their move.

He also lashed out at the supporters of the Israeli regime for portraying the Zionists as the oppressed, ignoring the violations of the rights of Palestinians, and standing by the aggressors against the Palestinian people.

On Saturday morning, the Palestinian fighters launched a hybrid surprise operation outside Gaza after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.

The Zionist regime has responded by pounding the besieged Gaza Strip after formally declaring war against the Palestinian Hamas group.

The latest death toll stands at 500 Palestinians, according to health officials, and more than 700 Israelis, according to media reports.