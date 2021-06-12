Iran Denounces US Sanctions as ‘Crime against Humanity

A senior Iranian diplomat has described Washington’s sanctions against Iran as a “crime against humanity.”

“Economic terrorism, especially in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, amounts to a crime against humanity,” tweeted Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi.

“Trump is gone, but his illegal and criminal sanctions are still in effect,” said Araqchi, who is also Iran’s top negotiator in the Vienna talks.

“There is no need to shed crocodile tears when the United States’ efforts to impose suffering and hardship on 82 million Iranians continue,” he added.

Araqchi’s comments came in response to comments by US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley.